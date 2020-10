Linda M. Kinder, 66 of DeKalb, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital. She was born May 2, 1954 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Robert L. and Mildred Bernice Shannon.Visitation will be held Monday 4-7 p.m. October 26, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. In keeping with her wishes, no public service will be held. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.