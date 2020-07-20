Lisa Anne Lee, 61, of Somonauk, Illinois passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Edwards Hospital in Naperville, Illinois. She was born January 4, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri her parents are Robert and Eloise (Underwood) Pearson. She married Mark W. Lee on May 8, 1982 in Somonauk, Illinois. Lisa was a Nursing major at Northern Illinois University and graduated in 1981 with her Bachelor's degree. Lisa was an intensive care nurse in Ottawa and was the school nurse for Somonauk for 28 years, retiring in 2019. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for many years.
Lisa loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Lisa enjoyed crafting, baking, and helping others. She was an active supporter of Lutheran World Relief, where she would help make quilts, blankets, and baby layettes.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Mark Lee of Somonauk, IL; her parents, Robert and Eloise of Wisconsin; her mother-in-law, Shirley Lee of Ottawa, IL; three daughters, Pam (Alex) Evenson of Eureka, IL, Andrea (Jeremy) Zondag of South Beloit, IL, and Becky Lee of Eureka, IL, four grandsons, Finley, William, Zane, Henry, and another grandson is expected in November; two brothers, Gene Pearson of Leland, Illinois and Guy Pearson of Wisconsin, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Willard Lee.
A private funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Somonauk, Illinois with pastor Chris Schoon officiating. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation, upon family request the service will broadcast live on Facebook. Please go to Facebook and search Turner-Eighner Funeral Homes & Burkhart- Eighner Funeral Home to join the live broadcasting. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lutheran World Relief and Tails Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, Dekalb, IL 60115, info@tailshumanesociety.org. For more information, or share your stories, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
