Lisa was born on October 15, 1976 in Aurora, Illinois where she grew up and attended West Aurora schools. In high school she showed considerable talent as an artist – painting in particular – but her true passion was horses. For her 9th birthday, she received the gift of a riding lesson at Huntoon Stables in North Aurora, IL, and it is said "she's been on a horse ever since." She attended William Woods University and graduated cum laude with a degree in Equestrian Science in 1998.
Lisa demonstrated her skills by winning numerous ribbons at scores of horse shows on the amateur circuit. She eventually established the Premier Riding Academy in Franktown, Colorado where she shared her love of horses and taught others, both children and adults, the skills necessary for pleasurable riding. Lisa's students, like herself, were often consistent show winners.
In 2008, Lisa moved to Santa Barbara, California, where she continued her teaching. She volunteered at a stable that worked with special needs children and adults along with cancer patients. In 2014, she moved to Ojai, California and established the White Horse Wellness Center to similarly help special needs children and adults. Many of her students showed significant improvement in coordination, concentration and motor skills through her efforts.
In 2009, Lisa was diagnosed with a brain tumor, but it was unable to break her spirit. She often made light of her condition, calling it a "tuber" in her "Girlbert" blog. She redoubled her efforts to promote and expand the Wellness Center and continued teaching, always with a smile on her face. If you saw any picture of Lisa with a horse, she was smiling. Lisa died peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her immediate family, with the music of her favorite artist, Phil Collins, playing softly in the background.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Eric Chowanski; her brother, Erik Tomlin; and parents Shell and Lynida Tomlin. A celebration of Lisa's life and the love she shared was held in Ojai, California near her home. Another celebration will be held near her home town of Aurora, IL at a time and location to be determined.
Memorials in Lisa's honor may be made to the White Horse Wellness Center at
http://whitehorsewellness.org/contribute
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 29, 2019