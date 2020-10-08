Lisa Kaufman

Lisa (Agnew) Kaufman, Ann Arbor, MI died unexpectedly in her sleep at her home on September 29, 2020. She was born August 9, 1967 in Des Moines, IA to Marian & James Agnew. She is survived by her husband Robert (Rob) and her sons Elijah (16) and Jonah (13), her father, James Agnew, Des Moines, IA, her sisters, Jeanine (John) Ritter, Suwanee, GA, Lynn (Paul) Mankins, Des Moines, IA, her mother & father-in-law, Irene & Wayne Kaufman, Yorkville (formally Aurora), brothers-in-law, Daniel (Laura) Dublin, OH, David (Lynne) Scottsdale, AZ, Michael (Kathy), Ocala, FL and nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marian Agnew. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Des Moines and University of Iowa. She will be remembered for her calm gentle nature.
No services are planned at this time. You may donate to your favorite charity
in her name.