Lisa Kaufman
Lisa (Agnew) Kaufman, Ann Arbor, MI died unexpectedly in her sleep at her home on September 29, 2020. She was born August 9, 1967 in Des Moines, IA to Marian & James Agnew. She is survived by her husband Robert (Rob) and her sons Elijah (16) and Jonah (13), her father, James Agnew, Des Moines, IA, her sisters, Jeanine (John) Ritter, Suwanee, GA, Lynn (Paul) Mankins, Des Moines, IA, her mother & father-in-law, Irene & Wayne Kaufman, Yorkville (formally Aurora), brothers-in-law, Daniel (Laura) Dublin, OH, David (Lynne) Scottsdale, AZ, Michael (Kathy), Ocala, FL and nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marian Agnew. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Des Moines and University of Iowa. She will be remembered for her calm gentle nature.

No services are planned at this time. You may donate to your favorite charity in her name.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 8, 2020.
October 4, 2020
To Lisa’s family and friends. I am so terribly sorry for this tragic and sudden loss. May Lisa’s calming, gentle, and kind spirit be around you now.
Sonni Vierling
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
To Lisa’s family and friends. I am so terribly sorry for this tragic and sudden loss. May Lisa’s calming, gentle, and kind spirit be around you now.
Sonni Vierling
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
Lisa was such an amazing person and wonderful friend. Her compassion and understanding, her ability to listen and reflect, her love of knowledge, and her peace really set her apart. I loved taking walks, discussing our concerns, and drinking tea with her. I am so thankful for my time with her and her family. My prayers are with every one of you.
Tanya Higgins
Friend
October 4, 2020
October 4, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Lisa' death. My mother (Wanda) told us of your loss. We are holding your entire family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Kristin Swanson and Alan Hecht
Kristin Swanson
October 4, 2020
October 4, 2020
October 4, 2020
October 4, 2020
October 2, 2020
As part of Lisa's homeschooling community in Seattle, and our children friends with each other, I am so grateful to her for being inclusive, compassionate, and just plain delightful. She and Rob raised amazing kids who carry on her legacy of kindness. We are lucky to have this family in our lives and Lisa will be missed by many who have been touched by her love and friendship.
Aldona Mitchell
Friend
