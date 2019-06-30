Home

James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
(630) 851-6503
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
Lisa Marie Aquino Obituary
It is with great sadness the family of Lisa Aquino announces her passing on June 25th, 2019. Lisa will be lovingly remembered by her mother Katherine Aquino, her six children Felix, Mirissa, Johnathan, Melanie, Corey and Verae. Lisa will also be missed by her three siblings Derrick, Frank and Jessica. Her four granddaughters will always remember her.

Lisa is predeceased by her father Ruben Aquino, her uncle David Aquino and two grandfathers Agustin Aquino and John Karas.

Services will be held at James Funeral Home on July 1st, 2019. Visitation will be from 10am-11am then services to immediately follow.

Always remember who she was! - Frank Aquino
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 30, 2019
