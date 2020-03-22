Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Garrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Marie Garrow


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Marie Garrow Obituary
Lisa Marie Garrow (nee Meier), age 56, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2004, formerly of Franklin Park, Elmhurst and Aurora, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home. She was born October 5, 1963 in Chicago, IL.

A private family visitation will be held. Due to the current health crisis, public services are being planned for a future date. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -