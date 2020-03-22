|
Lisa Marie Garrow (nee Meier), age 56, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2004, formerly of Franklin Park, Elmhurst and Aurora, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home. She was born October 5, 1963 in Chicago, IL.
A private family visitation will be held. Due to the current health crisis, public services are being planned for a future date. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 22, 2020