|
|
Lloyd H. Yepsen, age 86, of Yorkville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Symphony at Tillers Nursing Home in Oswego, IL. He was born on April 12, 1933 in Princeton, IL, the son of Leroy and Martha (Mercer) Yepsen.
Lloyd was united in marriage on August 3, 1957 to the former Miss Pera B. Wolf and they spent the next 62 years happily together. Mr. Yepsen was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War. He was formerly employed as an electrical supervisor with the Federal Aviation Administration in Aurora, IL. Lloyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Pera Yepsen of Yorkville, IL; his daughter, Melanee R. (Jeremy) Bohr of Yorkville, IL; his former daughter-in-law, Jacqueline (Greg) Wickens; his granddaughter, Brianna R. (Jake) Scoggins; his great-grandsons, Brantley and Porter; his brother-in-law, Jack Hyson of Peru, IL; also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Martha Yepsen; his son, Mark Yepsen in 1992; his brothers, Leroy and David Yepsen; also his sister, Patricia Hyson.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Father Dan Stempora, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oswego Township Cemetery in Oswego, IL.
Friends may visit from 10:00 am until the Hour of Service on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 27, 2020