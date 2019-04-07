Lloyd John Tyler Jr., 94, of Geneva, formerly of Aurora, IL., passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Lloyd was born May 28, 1924, in Aurora, IL., the son of Lloyd and Dorothy (nee. Curtis) Tyler Sr. He was united in marriage to his first wife Mary Lou Council on September 3, 1953. After her passing Lloyd found love again and married Inez C. Busener, on February 25, 1972, in Cincinnati, OH. Lloyd proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He earned degrees from UIC, MIT and Yale during his enlistment while studying communications and radar. He finished his service overseas in Germany and Istres in Southern France. When he returned, he graduated from Beloit College, and then got his law degree from the University of Michigan. He was a trial attorney in Chicago and Aurora his entire career.He was an avid Michigan football fan and would gather with his school mates yearly to go to a game. A past President of the Illinois State Bar Association, he took his family on many Bar trips. He loved to travel with his wife to different countries and visit the historic sites. He also loved to travel by trailer across the US to historic battle sites. He was an active member of the Presbyterian Church for many years serving as a Deacon and Elder and serving on numerous committees. He loved to watch birds and enjoyed the large amount of wildlife that would pass through his yard.He is survived by his children Barbara Miller of Monroe, OH, John (Tess) Tyler of Freemont, CA, Ben (Val) Tyler of Batavia, Robert Tyler of Geneva, IL, Amy (Tim) Tomas of North Aurora; ten grandchildren, Elizabeth (Adam Greenlaw), Alex and Ben Tyler, Brit (Brad) Wyatt, Greg and Tracy Miller, and Dustin, Keva, Bohdi and Devon Tomas; one sister, Marguerite Carrington; two sisters-in-law, Rowena (Larry) Kolde, and Dianna (Pete) Hildenbrand; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife Mary C. Tyler, his brother Marvin Tyler, his second wife Inez B. Tyler, and his brother-in-law, Robert Carrington.Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia, IL. Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, Batavia, IL. Interment will follow in West Batavia Cemetery with military honors.Memorial contributions in Lloyd's name may be made to the, Michigan Law School Fund, www.law.umich.edu/alumniandfriends/giving/lawschoolfund/Pages/default.aspxFor additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary