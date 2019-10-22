Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Lois Ann Moser


1935 - 2019
Lois Ann Moser Obituary
Lois Ann Moser, 83, of Oswego, IL passed away on October 21, 2019. She was born on November 13, 1935 in Aurora, Il the daughter of John and Anna Abel. She married Robert Moser on May 11, 1957 in Aurora, IL.

Lois had a passion for gardening, both vegetable and flower. Having lived on a farm, she had a soft spot for all animals. Lois was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She was a wonderful homemaker and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by 2 sons, Mark Moser of Aurora and David (Angie) Moser of Aurora; 6 grandchildren, Amber (Brett) Markham, Emily (Greg) Cox, Jeremiah, Elijah, Dakota (Taylor) Parker and KaiLoni Moser; 2 great grandchildren, Isabelle Markham and Gavin Cox; 1 sister-in-law, Janice (Paul) Stiebeling of Fort Wayne, IN and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings; John and Don Abel, Helen Herman, Annette Banser and Lydia Schilling.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Montgomery, IL. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Montgomery, IL. For more information, please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com. Dieterle Memorial Home 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
