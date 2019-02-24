|
|
Lois Jean (nee Goodendorf) Michels, 90, of Aurora, passed away on February 22, 2019, in the embrace of her family. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 12:00pm at St. Joseph Church. Fr. Jerome Leake will officiate with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Lois will lie in state Wednesday morning at St. Joseph Church from 11:00am until the funeral hour at 12:00pm. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:30am at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Lois' family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the .A full obituary will appear in the Monday edition of the Beacon News.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 24, 2019