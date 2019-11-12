|
|
Lois Jean Peterson, 88, of Sandwich, IL passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Prairie Crossing Living & Rehab Center in Shabbona, IL. She was born December 18, 1930 in Arlington Heights, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Cordie (Gelsinger) White. She married Robert W. Peterson on April 7, 1951 in Sandwich, IL. Lois was a member of Federated Church where she served as a bookkeeper, greeter, Sunday School class helper, and numerous other church functions. She worked at Gord's Plastics for over 20 years. Lois also worked in the kitchen at Plano Middle School.
She is survived by three sons, Russell (Karen) Peterson of Plano, IL, Karl Robert (Gloria) Peterson of Sandwich, IL, and Charles Ray (Ellen) Peterson of Oswego, IL; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; four siblings, Kenneth (Patsy) White of AK, Rosemary Blackstock of AK , Donald (Betty) White of NC, and Dale (Ruth) White of Sandwich, IL .
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four siblings, Ircelene Smith, Genevieve Kell, Raymond White, and Bernadine Moore.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Federated Church at 403 N. Main Street in Sandwich, IL with Pastor Dan DeWitt officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. Memorials may be directed to Federated Church. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home at 606 E. Arnold Rd. in Sandwich, IL 60548 815-786-2165
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 12, 2019