Lois French, long-time and former resident of Batavia, IL, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020, at Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit in Lecanto, FL. She was 94 years old.
For almost 20 years Lois worked as a volunteer with Hospice organizations, both in the Fox River Valley of Illinois and later, during the winters she spent in Naples, FL. She moved from Batavia to Naples full-time in 2013, allowing her to spend more time doing the Hospice volunteer work that was her passion. Through this work she provided companionship and comfort to many people facing end-of-life situations, and was named "Volunteer of the Year" in 2014 by Avow Hospice of Naples, FL.
Lois and her loving husband Robert "Bob" French were married 64 years when he passed away in 2011. They lived in Batavia for 46 of those years, beginning in 1965. They had many friends in the Fox River Valley communities and considered Batavia to be their "home". Lois was active in the community and in addition to her Hospice work, she also volunteered with the Batavia Historical Society.
She is survived by her son Kenneth French and his wife Pamela, of Santa Fe, NM, and her daughter Kathleen Stensing (nee French) and her husband Leonard, of Lecanto, FL. Lois is also survived by her two grandchildren, Eric Stensing of Kenosha, WI, and Kelly Barkhau (nee Stensing) of Orlando, FL, along with 4 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Kassandra and Kenzie Barkhau, and Graham Stensing. She additionally has a surviving brother, George Weiland, of Madison, WI, and a sister, Mary Schwalbach of Greenfield, WI.
Because of the ongoing pandemic plans for a memorial mass are currently pending, but the service will take place either in her adopted home of Naples, FL, or in her childhood home of Milwaukee, WI, where she will be buried in Holy Cross Cemetery next to her late husband Bob and her parents, Theodore and Alice Weiland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
. If you prefer to honor Lois's legacy directly you can make a contribution to either the Batavia Historical Society, 155 Houston St., Batavia, IL, 60510, or to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL, 34105.