Lois M. Goding, 94, formerly of Aurora, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 with her four children by her side. She was born January 12, 1926 in Aurora, the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Wiltgen) Bernard.
Lois married George Goding on July 3, 1948. Lois owned an interior design business "Lois Originals." She was a woman of deep faith and strong family values.
Lois is survived by her sons, Michael Goding, Daniel (the late Diane) Goding; her daughters, Mary (Bill) Wolodkiewicz and Sue (the late Greg) Sullivan; her grandchildren, Jenny Lindgren, Sarah (Mark) Turner, Katie Goding, Julie (Robert) Dietz, Joseph (Katie) Wolodkiewicz, Jeffrey (Rachel) Wolodkiewicz, Elizabeth (fiancé Robert) Wolodkiewicz, Megan (Andrew) Arnold, Michael (fiancé Stephanie) Sullivan and Tim Sullivan as well as her great grandchildren, Michael, Grace, Olivia, Drew, Bernard, Grant, Henri, Viktorya, Josie, George, Mary, Brynn and Brooks.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Goding; siblings, Larry, Marie, Madeline, Lorraine and Kathleen; her daughter-in-law, Diane Goding and son-in-law, Greg Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
in its fight against breast cancer (http://tiny.cc/lois-goding
) or the Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry.
Visitation will be held Friday 5-8 p.m. July 10, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. A private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday.
