Lois M. Hochsprung, 91, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at her home. She was born January 11, 1929 in Foley, Alabama.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For further information please call The Healy Chapel at 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a complete obituary or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.