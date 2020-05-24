Lois M. Hochsprung
1929 - 2020
Lois M. Hochsprung, 91, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at her home. She was born January 11, 1929 in Foley, Alabama.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



For further information please call The Healy Chapel at 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a complete obituary or to leave an online condolence.



Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
