Mrs. Lora Mae (Runkle) Van Fleet passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Seminary Manor in Galesburg, Illinois. Born September 17, 1920 in Schuyler County, Illinois. She married Robert A. Van Fleet, November 2, 1941.
She graduated from Western Illinois University with a teaching degree. Later, she continued her education graduating from Aurora College at the age of 52.
He career began in a one room schoolhouse, eventually retiring from Todd School with the West Aurora School District. She continued to teach children by becoming a "reading buddy" well into her 98th year.
As avid St. Louis Cardinal Fans, Lora and her husband traveled to every ballpark in the United States and Canada cheering on their team. Games were seldom missed.
Preceding her in death is her husband Robert, parents William and Ella (Cashman) Runkle, sisters Evelyn and Louise, brother Dale and her two beloved Beagles; Biscuit and McGwire.
She is survived by her five children, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers a memorial may be donated to First Christian Church in Galesburg, Illinois; designated to the Congo Project, a program that she was much committed to.
She leaves this life having done her service and touching many lives.
Private family graveside services will take place Friday, December 27, 2019 at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Chaplain Jordan Knight will officiate. Online Condolences may be given at www.h-p-w.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 20, 2019