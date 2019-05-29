Lorelie K. DeLine, 74, a residence of Venice, FL passed away May 8, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Sylvia (Loess) Krueger. Lorelie graduated from West Aurora High in 1962 and earned her bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. She was 1 of 28 to receive a teaching scholarship. From 1979-1998 she worked as a purchasing agent for Shorr Paper Products in Aurora, IL and had also worked for Power Logistics/Kraft Foods. Her many hobbies and interests included traveling, skiing, water skiing, reading, cooking, baking, and all things nature. She had traveled to 37 states (mostly with Aunt Juel and Uncle EL). Juel & Elliot Hill became second parents to Lorelie and her sister Pamela in 1956 after they moved back to Illinois from Mamaroneck, N.Y. The had a big hand in raising them until their deaths in 1997 and 1998. She was known for her famous Christmas Cookies. In 1981 she made 12 different kinds of cookies, totaling to 67 dozen and has the typed-out record to prove it! On her 48th Birthday she went sky diving. Lorelie also loved doing arts, crafts, and different creative projects and loved music, especially Elvis, who she saw in concert in the early 70's. She was a determined German, was very honest and loyal and had the patience of a saint. She was happy even in the bad times and never complained about her health situation. Surviving are two sons, Scott (Candice) and David (Liz) DeLine; two stepchildren, Susan (Ray) Grubba and James (Rebecca) DeLine; sister, Pamela Kunkle.She was preceded in death by her friends, Jim Mahr and Don Greviskis; all the maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and several cousins; and most recently Candice DeLine's mother, Carol Ann Brown. The family would like to thank everyone involved in Lorelie's care for all that they have done, including Strohschein Law Group, Dr. Michael Rezak, MD, PHD and Central DuPage Hospital, BrightStar Healthcare, Tower Hill Healthcare, Dr. Enrico Vintayen, MD, and especially to all the staff at Pinebrook Center. A special thanks to Barbara and Gary Lurz for all of their help.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , https://www.cancer.org/ or to , https://www.michaeljfox.org/. To fly, Dear God in Heaven, to fly, to see Thy world from Thy vast sky, to pilot my airplane high and low, to ride the wind wherever I go. To climb through dark clouds - then suddenly a burst of light and the sun I see, climbing higher, I look below and see that the clouds are white as snow. I know that the world is way down there But I'm above all worldly care, Onward I fly, alone, serene, Immersed in a wonderful, beautiful scene. But then, alas, I must go down again, to earth's gray shadows, to mankind's domain, but my heart is enriched, my soul lifted high, Because - for a while - I was up in Thy sky. – Paul GarberVisitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10am to 1pm at Daleiden Mortuary, 220 N. Lake St, Aurora, IL 60506.To send condolences, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 29, 2019