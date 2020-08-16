1/1
Loren L. Peterson
Loren L. Peterson, 70, of Montgomery, IL passed away on April 4, 2020. Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday; August 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL. Funeral Mass and burial at Riverside Cemetery will be private. Due to current restrictions we ask that you please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. We ask for your patience in advance as we will only be allowing a certain number of guests in the chapel at a time.


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
