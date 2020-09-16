1/1
Loretta G. Wilk
Loretta (Franczek) Wilk, loving wife, mother and grandmother died peacefully at home with family by her side on January 20, 2020 at the age of 84. She was the daughter of late Michael and Mary (Pasek) Franczek. She attended St Theresa Grade School,Madonna High School - Class of 1953 and St. Joseph School of Nursing in Chicago - Class of 1956.She married John J. Wilk Jr. on October 4, 1958. She worked at St. Joseph, St. Charles and Copley Hospitals in Aurora after graduating nursing school before moving on to the Visiting Nurse Association for 14 years, and the Kane County Health Dept. for 10 years. She retired from the Kane County Health Department in 1998. Loretta had several hobbies over the years, but she is best known by friends and family for her counted cross-stich work, many receiving Grand, 1st and 2nd Place awards at the Sandwich Fair.Her husband John J. Wilk preceded her in death on January 12, 2017. Loretta is survived by her children Barry (Kathy) Wilk, Anita Wilk and Brian (Patti) Wilk, grandchildren Kit (Lisa) and Lindsay Pokorny, Brin and Grant Wilk, Niki Wright and Amanda (Tony) Smith, sister Michalene (Charles deceased) Herrmann of Arizona and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. The family does invite anyone wishing to pay their respects to do so at Risen Lord Cemetery located at 1501 Simons Rd, Oswego, IL 60543 after September 18, 2020. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers; donations can be

made to Holy Angels Food Pantry and for Mass to be said in her honor. Please No Flowers.To sign guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in Beacon News on Sep. 16, 2020.
