Lorraine A. (Aister) Weber, 90, of Aurora, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Presence Mercy Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1928 in Aurora, IL.Growing up on Pigeon Hill, Lorraine was a lifelong resident of Aurora, IL. She was also a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church.She is survived by her children, Elizabeth A. Weber of Aurora, IL, Barbara "Babs" (George) Chivari of Glen Ellyn, IL, Joanne "Jo" (David) Wolfe of Wheaton, IL, Tim (Lori) Weber of Joliet, IL, and Patrick (Nancy) Weber of Aurora, IL; her grandchildren, Marya, George Jr., and Ashlee Chivari, Patrick (Carrie) Wolfe, John Wolfe, and Jaclyn (Sam) VanHeest, Hunter and Haley Weber, and Joseph and Mary Weber; her great grandson Ryder Morris; her sister-in-law Annie Aister; her brother-in-law Walter "Mike" Weber; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. "Red" Weber; her parents, Antoinette and John Aister; and her sisters and brothers, Tillie Kurnick, Edwin Aister, Rita Schabb, and John Aister.Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Church. Fr. Jerome Leake will officiate with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Lorraine will lie in state at St. Joseph Church Thursday morning from 10:00am until the funeral hour at 11:00am. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Lorraine's family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's memory to the or . Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary