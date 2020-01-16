|
Lorraine Anna Garland, 99, of Aurora, passed away January 13, 2020, in Oswego. Born November 7, 1920 in Aurora, IL, Lorraine was the daughter of George and Catherine (Patterman) Adams. In February 1946 she married Joseph Garland and they had a loving marriage together for 47 years before Jesus called Joe home.
Lorraine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and the family matriarch. She is the last of six children to join Our Father in Heaven Above and looked forward to being reunited with her husband and loved ones. Lorraine was part of the "greatest generation" and worked at Thor Power Tool Company before World War II. She then married and worked as a homemaker. Lorraine had a full life; full of love and family.
She is survived by her sons, Robert, James, and Michael Garland, and daughter, Patricia (Donald) Murray; grandchildren, Joe, Mike, and Tom (Christel) Garland, Chrissy (Garland) Anderson, Adam (Shelby) Murray, Katie Murray, Megan and Brian Garland.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, George and Katherine; husband, Joe; brothers, Elmer (Loretta), Robert (Rose), and Raymond (Claire) Adams; and sisters Shirley (William) Kleckner and Eileen (Glenn) Johnson.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:30am to St. Joseph Church at 12:00pm. Fr. Jerome Leake will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:30am at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Lorraines's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105 or
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 16, 2020