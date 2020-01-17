|
|
Lorraine Jean Soris, 91, of Aurora passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Presence Fox Knoll. She was born August 22, 1928 in Aurora, IL.
Lorraine graduated from Madonna High School in 1946 and she married Richard Soris on September 10, 1955. Lorraine loved spending time with her family in Green Lake and watching her beloved Green Bay Packers with them.
She is surivived by three sons Dick (Bobbie) Soris of Yorkville, IL, Patrick Soris of Plainfield, IL, and Gary (Annette) Soris of Aurora, IL; 8 grandchildren Brandon (Katie) Soris, Chris, Shawn, and Kalie Soris, Jamie (Matt) Sibenaller, Kari (Ryan) West, Kelsey (Benny) Winterland, and Mike Soris; 9 great grandchildren Charlotte, Olivia, Blake, Bode, Brooks, Adam, Patrick, Emily, and Mason; her sisters-in-law Dorothy (Jack) Helgren and Mary Ann Fox; her brother-in-law Ed Soris; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Soris; her parents Viola and Frank Buchtler; her sisters Dorothy Buchtler and Margie Lynders; and her brothers-in-law Jim Fox and Tom Lynders.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Therese Church. Fr. Richard Kennedy, MSC will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Lorraine's family.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of both Journeycare and Fox Knoll for the love and care given to her over the past three years
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's memory to St. Therese Church, 271 N. Farnsworth Ave, Aurora, IL 60505
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020