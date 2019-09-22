|
|
Lorrie J. Plott-Kirby, 63 of Sandwich, passed away Saturday September 21, 2019 at Edward Hospital. She was born January 28, 1956 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Dale "Gene" and Nancy (Rahn) Plott.
Lorrie worked for many years as an Executive Secretary for many different businesses in the Fox Valley area.
Lorrie is survived by her husband, Alan Kirby of Sandwich, IL; her brother, Jeffrey (Christine) Plott of Salinas, CA; her sister, Susan (Jeffrey) Shaw of Wentzville, MO; her brother-in-law, Jeff Kirby of Oregon, IL; her sister-in-law, Donna (Larry) Asselborn of Hinckley, IL; her step mother-in-law, Joanne Kirby; several aunts and uncles and many other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Bruce and Joyce Kirby; her sister-in-law, Theresa Kirby.
Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:30 a.m. September 26, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be held Wednesday 4-8 p.m. September 25, 2019 also at The Healy Chapel. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019