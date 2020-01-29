|
|
Fr. Busemeyer was a member of the St. Camillus Jesuit Community and was called to eternal life on January 26, 2020. He was 81 years old and a member of the Society of Jesus for 60 years. He received a M.Ed In mathematics from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH and an MDiv. from Loyola University, Chicago, IL. He taught math and computer science, served as athletic director, and Director of Service Program for over twenty years at St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, IL. He also was a teacher at Aurora Central Catholic in Aurora, Ill and served in the Business Office and Work Program at Cristo Rey High School, Chicago, IL. For the remainder of his ministerial years he was thirteen years as an associate pastor of St. Rita of Cascia Parish, in Aurora and spent a year at Bellarmine Retreat House in Barrington, IL before being assigned to the St. Camillus Jesuit Community in 2014.
Fr. Busemeyer was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 21, 1938. He attended Xavier Jesuit High School and Xavier University in Cincinnati. He entered the Jesuits in Milford OH on September 1, 1959. He was ordained at St. Joseph Church in Aurora, IL on June 11, 1970.
He is survived by one brother, William (Theresa Martin) of Cincinnati, OH and Tavernier, FL.
There will be a wake on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Madonna della Strada Chapel in the Jesuit Community at St. Camillus (10201 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI) from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. The funeral Mass will follow at 7:30pm. His burial will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery (3801 W. Morgan St., Milwaukee, WI) at 10:30am.
Memorials may be sent to the Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus (1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642) with a notation: "In Memory of Louis Busemeyer, S.J."
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 29, 2020