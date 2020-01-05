|
Louis (Louie) Mindar, Jr., 93, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Aurora, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born on January 21, 1926 to Louis and Florence (Fogas) Mindar, and was raised in the Pigeon Hill neighborhood in Aurora.
Louie joined the U.S. Army and served in both World War II and Korea. He was a proud member of the troops that liberated the Buchenwald and Dachau concentration camps, and he participated in the liberation of Paris.
Following his military enlistment, he married the former Darlene Adair Carlson. They were married for 54 years, until her death in 2010.
Louie owned the Standard Oil gas station on the corner of High and Pierce Streets in Aurora for several years before taking a job with the City of Aurora Street Department. He eventually moved over to the City of Aurora Water Department, from which he retired in 1988.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Emil (Julia), George, Alex, and Dan (Phyllis), as well as his sisters, Mary, Helen (Alfred) Johnson, and Florence (Dean) Mitchell.
He is survived by a sister, Annie Weeks, as well as his children, Louis III, Cynthia (Craig) Burcky, Michael, and Richard (Ketut), as well as four grandchildren.
Louie is being cremated. No service is planned.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 5, 2020