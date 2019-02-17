Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Reim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise K. "Babe" Reim

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise K. "Babe" Reim Obituary
Louise K. Reim "Babe", 95, a lifelong resident of Aurora passed away on February 9, 2019. She was born on November 8, 1923 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Arthur and Louise (Konrad) Duy. She was a lifetime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Aurora where she was active for many years. In 1980 Louise retired from UPS after many years of dedicated service. She is survived by her son David (Vina) Reim; grandchildren, Kirk (Tamy Moser) Reim and Vanessa (Bobby White) Reim; great-grandchildren, Meghan, Austin, Troy and Shane Reim, Corden L. Drift, Ethan and Joslyn Dickey and Bobby and Karissa White; great-great grandchildren Abrielle and Axel.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Milton and great-granddaughter, Tiffany Radtke. Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will follow at Plainfield Twp. Cemetery, Plainfield, IL. www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dieterle Memorial Home
View Now