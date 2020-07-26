Lovetia "Mickie" Meegan, of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. She was born October 22, 1935, daughter to Iva and Elvis Middleton.
Mickie worked over 20 years at Western Union in Chicago. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, and as an active member of St. Anne Senior's, she arranged their bus trips to various locations.
Mickie belonged to the Oswego Genealogy Association. She loved finding out about her ancestors and passed along tips to anyone who needed assistance. Mickie joined the Scarlet Foxes (a Red Hat group) when the organization first formed in the Fox Valley area. She became the leader of the Funky Chicks, a sub-group of the Scarlet Foxes. Mickie was a thoughtful leader. She was a friend when you needed one, fun when you needed a laugh, and a Mom when she had to steer you in the "right" direction. She had a big heart. Each year she would find a charity in need of additional help at Christmas. The group would pitch in and help fill the need(s). She will be missed by all.
Mickie is survived by her faithful companion, Bailey; several nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Iva and Elvis; and two sisters, Julia Marie Meechum and Anna Mae Tucker.
A memorial service will be planned for October 2020. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. For additional information: 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
