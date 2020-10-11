Lovetia "Mickie" Meegan, of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. She was born October 22, 1935, daughter to Iva and Elvis Middleton.
A memorial gathering will be from Noon to 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Reuland Food Service, 115 Oak Ave., Aurora, IL 60506.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing is required.
Funeral arrangements were handled by DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. For additional information: 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
