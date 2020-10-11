1/
Lovetia Meegan
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Lovetia "Mickie" Meegan, of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. She was born October 22, 1935, daughter to Iva and Elvis Middleton.

A memorial gathering will be from Noon to 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Reuland Food Service, 115 Oak Ave., Aurora, IL 60506.

Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing is required.

Funeral arrangements were handled by DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. For additional information: 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Beacon News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 8, 2020
"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, we wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the support and courage needed.
