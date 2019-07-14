Lucia Canales, passionate and loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away on July 11, 2019 surrounded by her family after a yearlong brave battle with cancer at the age of 59 in Aurora, IL.



Born on December 15th, 1959 in Mercedes, TX, she was preceded in death by both her parents, Daniel and Maria R. Canales and her paternal grandparents Aniceto and Adelina C. Canales. She is survived by her three loving sons, her pride and joys, Miguel F. Gomez Jr., Daniel A. Gomez, and Mario F. Gomez; two daughters-in-law Maxine Gomez and Cassandra (Flores); six grandchildren Miguel L. Gomez, Naomi M. Gomez, Destiny N. Gomez, Andrew R. Gomez, Alexander F. Gomez and Keith A. Johnson, four sisters Nina Canales, Yoli Canales, Janie Canales, and Nancy Canales, one brother Daniel Canales Jr., her companion in life, Jesse Gonzalez, the father of her children Miguel F. Gomez. Sr., and countless nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly.



Lucy was a dedicated, hardworking, employee and found much joy in her job as a Glass Technician for 40 years at Cetron/Richardson Electronics; where she worked until she was unable to due to her illness.



The legacy of Lucy's spirit, passion, and zest for life will live on in all those that knew and loved her, especially her sons and grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home located at 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 17th at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church located at 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543.



Interment will be private.



Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 14, 2019