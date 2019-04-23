Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Lucia Mendoza Obituary
Lucia Mendoza, 69, of Aurora, passed away April 21, 2019 at Central Dupage Hospital in Winfield. She was born in Mexico on January 13, 1950, Daughter of Francisco and Teofila (Murillo) Lucero. She was a homemaker. Lucia served The Lord in many capacities at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Aurora including being a server at Sunday Masses and special occasions. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Lucia is survived by her husband of 46 years, Agustin, 3 daughters, Sandra (Juan) Lomeli, Nancy (Ignacio) Torres, Marlene (Miguel) Ibarra, 1 son, Agustin Jr. (Carina), 11 grandchildren, Marely, Reina, Eduardo, Anthony, Alexa, Ariel, Jazlynn, Johnathon, Edgar, Michael, Lucero and 1 great grandson, Daniel. 4 sisters, Maria DeJesus (the late Paulino) Aranda, Maria Magdalena (Trinidad) Nevarez, Maria Luisa (the late Jesus) Martinez, Rosa (Isidro) Olivas, and 2 brothers, Manuel and Rigoberto Lucero. She is preceded in death by her parents, and 1 brother, Armando. Family will be receiving guests Thursday April 25, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Dieterle Memorial home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral mass Friday April 26, 2019, 10am at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 308 High Street in Aurora. Burial will take place Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 23, 2019
