Lucille Caroline (Kruger) Heath born October 6, 1917 to William and Emma Kruger on the home farm in Westfield, WI. Lucille was the 9th child of 11 and was the last living child. She graduated from Westfield High School in 1936 and married the late Chester Heath in Aurora, IL in October 1943 and lived in Aurora for 76 years. They were married 56 years until Chester's passing in 1999. Mom was active in Girl Scouts, being a room mother and in the PTA in East Aurora. She was also in the bell choir at church for many years and the Dorcas Circle. Mom enjoyed gardening, cooking and knitting and crocheting many baby items. She won numerous blue ribbons and best of show ribbons at the Sandwich Fair with her baby items and then proceeded to give all of them to charity and missions. Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Mary Wolf (the late Robert) of Montgomery, IL and Susan Heath of Batavia, IL She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chester and 10 siblings, Arthur, Alvin, Alma, Arline, Amos, Hazel, Evelyn, Donald, Eloise and Robert. We would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Sunnymere Retirement Home for the last four years of mom's life and Suncrest Hospice for their care of mom. Mom enjoyed a long and wonderful life. Memorials may be given to Bethany of Fox Valley United Methodist Church, Aurora, IL or Faith United Methodist Church, Westfield, WI. Graveside services will be held at Lincoln Memorial park in Aurora, IL on Monday May 20, 2019 at 10:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home, 630-897-1196. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 19, 2019