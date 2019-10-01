|
Lucille Erna Cerny, age 88 of Sugar Grove, IL passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1931 in Burlington, IA the daughter of Rollen and Mamie P. (Distelhorst) Upton.
Lucille was united in marriage to Mr. Robert Cerny and they spent many happy years together until his passing in 1998. She was then united in marriage to Mr. Charles Schafer who also preceded her in death. Mrs. Cerny was a longtime and devoted member of the Big Rock Baptist Church in Big Rock, IL. Lucille and her husband Robert were former owners and operators of the Hideaway Restaurant in St. Charles, IL. She was, for over 20 years, a Home Economics Teacher. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
Lucille is survived by her children, Diane (David) Artus, Dean (Mary) Cerny and James (Robyn) Cerny; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Robert Cerny and Charles Schafer; her siblings, Frank, Wayne, Helen and Irene.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Big Rock, 201 Lincoln Avenue, Big Rock, IL. with Reverend Huntley Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery in Sugar Grove, IL.
Memorials in loving memory of Lucille may be directed to either; The Cerny Park National Night Out c/o the Warrenville Park District, 3S. 260 Warren Ave., Warrenville, IL 60555; The Huntley Brown Ministries, 2112 W. Galena Blvd PMB A 285, Aurora, IL 60506; or the Living Well Cancer Resource Center, 442 Williamsburg Ave., Geneva, IL 60134.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815)286-3247.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 1, 2019