The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
271 N. Farnsworth Ave.
Aurora, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
271 N. Farnsworth Ave.
Aurora, IL
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Santa Rosa Cemetery
Lucilo Medrano

Lucilo Medrano Obituary
Lucilo Medrano, 87, of Aurora, passed away on February 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 8, 1932 in Mexico.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10 A.M. until the Mass time of 11 A.M. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 271 N. Farnsworth Ave., Aurora, IL 60505. Interment will be in Mexico.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a complete obituary.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 4, 2020
