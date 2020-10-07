Lucinda "Cindy" L. Gottberg, 68 of North Aurora, passed away Sunday October 4, 2020 at her home. She was born January 2, 1952 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Loren "Bart" and Janet (Reed) Barton.
Cindy was employed for many years in the Fox Valley area in a number of jobs.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Gail (Ricky) Beach and her son, Brian (Christina) Gottberg; her grandson, Zander Beach; her sister, Mary (Derk) Johnson; many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday 6:00 p.m. October 8, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Sugar Grove Cemetery at a later date. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
to sign the online guestbook.