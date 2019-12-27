Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luis Guarin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luis Guarin


1923 - 2019
Luis Guarin Obituary
Luis Guarin, of Aurora, passed away at Presence McAuley Manor, on December 24, 2019. Luis Enrique Guarin was born in Bogota, Colombia, to Alicia (Ramirez) and Jose Antonio Guarin on October 17, 1923.

Luis was interested in becoming a concert pianist. He earned his B.A. in architecture at the University of Colombia. Later his Master's Degree in City Planning from the University of California at Berkeley reinforced another pathway. As well as working for Metro areas of over one million, he also enjoyed making plans for small cities on contract, in Colombia, New York State, and Puerto Rico. He proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1973.

As a city planner in Aurora, he enjoyed small-city charm and potential, and access to Chicago's cultural treasures. His hobbies included stained glass, painting, and music.

He leaves his former wife, Martha Crawford Ballance Guarin; sons, Eric (Terry) and Alexander; granddaughter, Emily; sister-in-law, Victoria; and niece, Sonia. He was preceded by his brother Carlos and his parents.

Funeral service will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Visitation will be from 1:00PM until the funeral hour at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Burial will be in the historic Ballance family plot in Springdale Cemetery, Peoria, Illinois.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Luis's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
