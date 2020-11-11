Luis M. "Apa" Flores, 81, of Aurora, IL passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was born August 8, 1939 in Mexico, the son of Angel and Luisana (Martinez) Flores. He married Elvira Rodriguez on December 25, 1962 in Durango, Mexico. Luis immigrated from Mexico to become a US citizen and to have a better life for his family. He was employed by American Can and Amcor Plastics in Batavia for over 30 years. He was very patriotic and loved this country. He was a true historian and a great storyteller. He is survived by his wife, Elvira; 4 children, Louis Flores, Jr. of Sugar Grove, Elvira Flores of Aurora, Miguel Angel (Mayra) Flores of Aurora and Robert (Ada) Flores of Plano; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Hilda and Esperanza. Luis is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Angel Flores, II. Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora, IL Due to current restrictions a mask and social distancing is required and a limited amount of guests will be allowed. For more information please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com
