It is with great sadness, we announce the death of Luisa "Lucy" Rodriguez from Aurora, IL. Born in McAllen, TX April 14, 1927, she passed away August 19, 2020 at the age of 93. She attended school in Edcouch/Elsa, TX. She migrated to Illinois and worked at R &M Kaufmanns in Aurora, IL. Retired after 45 years. Her hobbies were cooking, dancing and being around her family.



Survived by her brother Rodolfo Y. (Adelina) Rodriguez of Santa Rosa, TX. Her dear niece and nephew Irma (Jaime) Lara, Fred (Virginia) Rodriguez of Aurora, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Matilda Y. Rodriguez, father Ruperto Rodriguez, brother Manuel Rodriguez, & sister Frances Spartain.



Memorial Services will be held at James Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 3 - 6pm.





