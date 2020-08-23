Luke B. Opperman, 26, of Aurora passed away on August 20, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1994 in Aurora, IL the son of F. Brian Opperman and Janet (Carlson). He is survived by his parents F. Brian Opperman and Janet (Dan) Brisell; sister Holly Opperman; brother, Matthew (Sarah) Burton and paternal grandmother Penny Sieben. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday; August 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral services will be private.
Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience, as only a certain number of guests will be able to enter the chapel. We also ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.
For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com