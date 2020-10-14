1/
Age 41, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 9, 2020. He was born November 20, 1978 in Aurora, IL to Charles and Denise Putzler. Luke was a 1997 graduate of Kaneland High School and a 2002 graduate of Augustana College in Rock Island, IL. He was a lifelong White Sox and Bears fan and loved running and playing softball. He had a sense of adventure and lived in Prague, Czech Republic and Santa Monica, CA, before settling in the St. Paul, Minnesota area. He was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He is survived by his son, Zane, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; mother Denise Putzler of Yorkville, IL; brother Jake (Karen) Putzler of Sugar Grove, IL; nephews and nieces Jacob, Ricky, Noelle, and Clara Putzler. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Putzler. The Putzler family would like to express their sincere thanks to Emily and Eddie Hoffman for their assistance and support during this difficult time. A walk through visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020, 5:00-7:00 P.M. with a time of sharing at 6:30pm at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive at Highway 96, White Bear, Minnesota. The time of sharing will be livestreamed on Luke's obituary page at bradshawfuneral.com. Private interment Incarnation Cemetery. An Aurora-area memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
