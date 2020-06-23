Lurita Lillian Eggemeyer
1935 - 2020
Body CopyLurita Lillian Eggemeyer, 85, went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020 of natural causes at her home in Montgomery. She was born January 24, 1935, the daughter of the late Walter E. and Luella M. Fricke Bodie.

Lurita was a longtime member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church and was active in the quilting guild, women's Bible study and choir. Her many hobbies were knitting, gardening and sewing. Lurita was a member of the Red Hatter's Club at one time and she enjoyed traveling and working on genealogy. She was a peaceful character with a generous heart in giving her time to help others when she was able. Lurita embraced independence, being self-sufficient as well as learning new things.

Lurita is survived by her daughter, Ruth (Ken) Larson Emmons; her grandsons, Joshua L. Coyle and Jody R. Coyle; two great grandchildren; fifteen nieces and nephews and a brother, Melvin Bodie.

In addition to her parents, Lurita was preceded in death by her sisters, Elaine Bodie Jennings and Ardella Bodie Ruppert and her brother, Walter E. Bodie, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery at a later date to be announced.

"Now I know why you always asked me to be strong…because you knew that one day I would need the strength to bear your loss. I miss you, mom."

Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
St. Olaf Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
