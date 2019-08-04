|
|
Lynda Brummett, age 79, a lifelong resident of Big Rock, IL passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1940 in Rochelle, IL the daughter of Gordon and Aleta (Trottnow) Beels.
Lynda was united in marriage on November 11, 1971 to James Brummett and they spent the next 47 years happily together. She was a loving wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Mrs. Brummett was a member of the English Congregational United Church of Christ in Big Rock, IL. Lynda was employed for many years in the finance department of Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, IL. She served for several years as a board member and as the sexton of the West Big Rock Cemetery in Big Rock, IL.
She is survived by her loving husband and wonderful caregiver, Jim Brummett of Big Rock, IL; her children and step-children; Deborah (John) Ruh of Big Rock, IL, Darrin (Cheryl) Lee of Big Rock, IL, James Mount of Iowa, Kevin Todd Mount of Arkansas, and Christine Mount of Las Vegas, NV; her 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; her step-mother, Margaret (Donald) Hanson of Sugar Grove, IL; her brother, Gregory (Rhonda) Beels of Big Rock, IL; her step-brothers, Craig (Melody) Thomas of Leland, IL, Joel (Debbie) Thomas of Yorkville, IL, and Jeffrey (Peggy) Thomas of Hinckley, IL; her many nieces and nephews; as well as her dear dog Gizmo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Aleta Beels; her daughter, Dawn Heiss; and her grandson, Sean M. Heiss.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 N. Maple St., Hinckley, IL with Pastor Matt Blackford officiating. Interment will follow in the West Big Rock Cemetery in Big Rock, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel in Hinckley, IL.
Memorials in Lynda's name may be directed to the Big Rock Fire Department or the Big Rock Plowing Match Association.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 815-286-3247.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019