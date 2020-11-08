1/
Lynn M. Einig
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Lynn M. Einig passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL at the age of 75. She was born on September 30, 1945 in Aurora, IL to Carl and Bernice (Carey) Einig.

She is survived by her brother James (Rebecca) Einig of Plano, IL, along with her nephew William Einig also of Plano, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers, William, Carl, Edward, and Richard; and 1 sister in infancy.

Lynn was a lifelong resident of Aurora.

Funeral services will be private according to her wishes. Arrangements are been handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. For further information please call 630-631-5500 or visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Lynn's family.



Published in Beacon News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
