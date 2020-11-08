Lynn M. Einig passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL at the age of 75. She was born on September 30, 1945 in Aurora, IL to Carl and Bernice (Carey) Einig.
She is survived by her brother James (Rebecca) Einig of Plano, IL, along with her nephew William Einig also of Plano, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers, William, Carl, Edward, and Richard; and 1 sister in infancy.
Lynn was a lifelong resident of Aurora.
Funeral services will be private according to her wishes.
where you may leave condolences for Lynn's family.