Lynn Marie Warren
Lynn Marie Warren, 63, of Aurora, passed away June 27, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 PM - 7 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl. Aurora, IL 60506. Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing and wearing a mask are required at the visitation as well as no more than 50 people will be allowed in the room at one time. Funeral services will be held privately on Friday, July 3, 2020 followed by a burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. To read the full obituary and the sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
