The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Dr.
Sugar Grove, IL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Dr.
Sugar Grove, IL
1928 - 2019
M. Deloris Close Obituary
M. Deloris Close, 90, of Geneva, passed away peacefully with family at her side on November 5, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1928 in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of the late Earl J. and Beulah (Love) Gerkin.

Deloris retired from Austin-Western and also from the U of I Extension Services. She was a former member of Claim St. Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Jill Close of Batavia; her daughter-in-law, Debra Riddle Close of Rockford; sisters, Juanita Harris of Pardeeville, WI and Lorraine Hayward of Hamburg, PA; her brother, Rev. Joseph (Barb) Gerkin of Grand Rapids, MI and several nieces and nephews.

Deloris was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar F. Close and her son, Jeoffrey L. Close.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11 A.M. until the service at 11:30 A.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. A graveside hymn sing committal service will follow at West Big Rock Cemetery on Shaw Rd., Big Rock, IL. Interment will be at West Big Rock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gideons International at Gideons International Processing Center, P.O Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7151.

For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel. com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 6, 2019
