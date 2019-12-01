|
Ethyl M. Bergeson, 92, of Batavia passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Michealsen Health Care Center in Batavia. Ethyl was born in Batavia October 8, 1927 the daughter of Martin and Alma Caroline (Johnandotter) Johnson. Ethyl was the daughter of Swedish immigrants, she was raised in Batavia, and a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church. Voted the most popular couple in their high school class, Ethyl married her best friend and high school sweetheart Paul W. Bergeson Jr. August 21, 1948 in Batavia. Ethyl worked as a secretary for a time before becoming a fulltime mother and later a bookkeeper for Illinois Cleaners and Erik and Me restaurant. Ethyl and Paul raised five children, enjoyed living and contributing to the Fox Valley area including being a volunteer at Fox Valley Hospice. During her retirement Ethyl and Paul enjoyed spending their winters in St. Augustine, Florida. She is survived by her four children Bill (Carli) Bergeson, Carol (Al) Yunkes, David (Brenda) Bergeson and Susan Bergeson; eight grandchildren, Michael, Kristine, Amy, Anne, Sarah, Christopher, Scott and Benjamin; and seven great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Emma, Eleanor, Lizzie, Frances, Eloise and Zoey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Schoo; three sisters Ingrid Fenske, Alice Malnar, Ruth Johnson and her brother Ernest Johnson. Visitation will be held 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 South Lincoln Street Batavia, IL. She will lie in state at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be held in West Batavia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Holmstad Benevolent Care Fund 700 West Fabyan Parkway Batavia, IL 60510, or the Bethany Lutheran Church 8 South Lincoln Street Batavia, IL 60510. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes 630-879-7900, or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 1, 2019