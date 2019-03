Springfield Dominican Sister M. Megan Farrelly died March 3, 2019, at Presence Mercy Medical Center, Aurora. She was born in Chicago in 1946, and named Elizabeth Agnes by her parents, James D. and Roberta Barclay Farrelly. She made her profession of vows in 1966.Sister M. Megan dedicated her life to education, teaching primary and junior high students, college students, adults, and challenged teens over the span of 53 years. Before she became ill, she was interim principal at Rosary High School, Aurora. Prior to that she was assistant principal and curriculum director at IC Prep, Elmhurst, and an adjunct teacher at Dominican University. Sister M. Megan also taught in schools in central and northern Illinois including St. John Bosco, Our Lady of Grace, and St. Christina, Waubonsee College, and Benedictine University. In the 1990s she relished the challenge of teaching at Garfield Alternative High School, Chicago. Sister M. Megan was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Terrence "Deg" and James Farrelly; and her sister, Peg Wareham. She is survived by her brothers, Gerald (Barbara), Dennis (Diane), Patrick (Kay) and John (Vicky) Farrelly; her sister, Deirdre (William) Dreger; her sister-in-law, Adrienne Farrelly; brother-in-law, Robert Wareham; and many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.Visitors are welcome. Visitation: 4:00 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Aquinas Center, Sacred Heart Convent, 1237 W. Monroe St. in Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service.Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel with Father Peter Witchousky, OP, celebrant. Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.Memorial Mass: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at McEnroe Auditorium, Rosary High School, 901 Edgelawn Drive, Aurora, IL. A reception/luncheon follows. Contributions may be made to establish a scholarship in Sister Megan's name.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Megan are being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary