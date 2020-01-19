|
100, formerly of Aurora, IL passed away on January 16, 2020 in Louisville, KY.
She was born on June 4, 1919 in Herrin, Illinois to the late Charles and Cora Utley. Her husband and she opened Gospel Assembly Church on 5th and Kendall Streets in Aurora, IL on June 5th, 1966.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David G. Schofield passed in 1995; son, Timothy Schofield passed in 1995; her parents; and brothers, Lonnie Utley and Howard Utley.
Mabel is survived by children, Ronald Schofield (Nancy), Charlene Jacobs (Tom), David Schofield (Judy), Thomas Schofield (Melina), Lillie Ristich (James); Sister, Imon Franz; 19 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.
Memorial services to be announced, contact the family for information.
The family requests that contributions in Mabel's memory be made to Christian Assembly Church, 9020 Stonestreet Rd, Louisville, KY 40272.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 19, 2020