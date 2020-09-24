Mabel Sanmann, age 98, of St. Charles, formerly of Plano and Big Rock, IL, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020. She was born January 15, 1922 in Aurora, IL, to loving parents, John and Edith (Baker) Cooper. Mabel grew up in the communities of Kaneville and Big Rock, Illinois, graduating from Big Rock High School as the class of 1940 valedictorian. Mabel is survived by her daughters: Charlene (Dennis) Ryan and Marlene (Kurt Fitzgerald) Bartl; granddaughters: Colleen (Joshua Sherman) Ryan and Samantha Quiles; great-grand daughter Lacey; a special step-daughter, Tina (Tim) Nichols; one brother, George Cooper; many nieces, nephews, and beloved family friends, Regina Bartl, Darwin and Louise Classon, and Kelly Fey. Mabel is preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith Cooper; husbands Leonard Hubbard and Jim Sanmann; three siblings: Alice Davis, Shirley Leadbetter, and C.J. Cooper; sister-in-law Jean Penczek; son-in-law, Don Bartl; and her 100 year-old cousin, Francis Andrews. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL, 60119. Masks will be required to enter and social distancing will be in effect. Private family burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Mabel's name. Checks may be made to the "Mabel Sanmann Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes and memories may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
. The family would also like to extend special thanks to the staff of Bickford Assisted Living in St. Charles as well as many healthcare workers over the years.