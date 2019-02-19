Home

James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
(630) 851-6503
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
Madeline Mercado


1963 - 2019
Madeline Mercado Obituary
55, of Aurora, IL passed away February 14, 2019 at Mercy hospital. She was born August 19, 1963. The daughter of the late Francisco and Gregoria Mercado. She is survived by four children, Monique, Alicia, David, and Geraldine Love ten loving grandchildren survived Milton, Norma (Lindel Creed), Milagros Mercado. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that she adored dearly. We stand without you by our side, but know you're watching from way up high. We will meet again for this we're sure because our love will endure.Memorial Celebration will be held Thursday Feb.21, 2019 from 10AM to 12.00PM at James Funeral Home
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
