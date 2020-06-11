Mae N. Nailer
1934 - 2020
Mae Nora Nailer 85, passed away on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mae was born on August 19, 1934 in Holly Springs, MS to the late McCurn LeSure, Sr. and Ethel Beard LeSure. Mae was united in marriage to the late Vance Ayers, Jr. and later to Tom (Lee) Nailer.

Mae was employed by Copley Memorial Hospital and Aurora Manor Nursing Home where she worked as a Nurses Assistant until she retired. Her love was her family and her passion was serving others. Mae was known for her caramel and chocolate cakes which she baked with LOVE. Mae was a devoted member of Main Baptist Church and the Eastern Star organization.

Mae is survived by her two children George (Felicia) Smith, Sr. and Shirley Ayers (Billy Ray) Williams. Their children Jermaine Ayers, Marlene (Jerry) Jones, George Smith Jr., Melanie (Jabari) Walker, Blakely Williams and Jamil Smith. Siblings Veola Walls, Johnny (Lucrecia) LeSure, Tracy (Dorothy) LeSure all of Aurora, IL, Joseph (Willie Mae) LeSure of Holly Springs, MS and Redell (Ollie) Smith, Jr. of Memphis, TN. Mae was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, a special friend and sister in law, Lillie LeSure and a special God daughter, Connie Hollins. She was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.

Mother Nailer's homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the James Funeral Home in Aurora, IL from 10:00 - 12:00. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alzheimer Foundation.

James Funeral Service is serving the family.

630-851-6503


Published in Beacon News on Jun. 11, 2020.
