Magdaleno Rivera
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Magdaleno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Magdaleno Rivera, 64, of Aurora passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born June 22, 1955 in Mexico.

He is survived by his four children, Magdaleno Rivera, Jr., Dolores (Marco) Ugalde, Brenda Rivera, Mayra (Gerado) Aceves; five grandchildren, Aneglica Ugalde, Eric Ugalde, Briana Aceves, Andrew Aveves, Julian Aceves; several brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by wife, Sylvia Rivera; his parents, Mersed and Ramana (Becerra) Rivera.

Due to current restrictions a private family visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500

Private graveside services and interment will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please visit our interactive website at

www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Magdaleno's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
The Daleiden Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Graveside service
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
I was saddened to hear of the loss of Leno.

Thinking of your family during this difficult time. I am so sorry for your loss and want to extend my deepest sympathies to your family.

Your Father was such a kind hearted man and I feel honored to have known him. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Samuel Gonzales
Friend
May 11, 2020
y deepest condolences in the passing of your father. We worked together and I am glad to have had the pleasure of knowing him. May He Rest In Peace
Gustavo Ruiz
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved