I was saddened to hear of the loss of Leno.
Thinking of your family during this difficult time. I am so sorry for your loss and want to extend my deepest sympathies to your family.
Your Father was such a kind hearted man and I feel honored to have known him. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Magdaleno Rivera, 64, of Aurora passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born June 22, 1955 in Mexico.
He is survived by his four children, Magdaleno Rivera, Jr., Dolores (Marco) Ugalde, Brenda Rivera, Mayra (Gerado) Aceves; five grandchildren, Aneglica Ugalde, Eric Ugalde, Briana Aceves, Andrew Aveves, Julian Aceves; several brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by wife, Sylvia Rivera; his parents, Mersed and Ramana (Becerra) Rivera.
Due to current restrictions a private family visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Private graveside services and interment will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please visit our interactive website at
www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Magdaleno's family.
Published in Beacon News on May 13, 2020.